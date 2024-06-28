Swedish Ambassador receives friendship insignia

Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe on June 28 was honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia in recognition of her substantial and practical contributions to the two countries' relations.

President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Phan Anh Son (R) presents “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe (Photo: VNA)

President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son affirmed that during her tenure, the ambassador has made important contributions to the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, as well as the strong development of bilateral relations.

Son said bilateral ties have seen progress in various fields, from politics, science, technology to health and culture. Sweden has provided great assistance for Vietnam in poverty reduction and socio-economic development.

Recognising the importance of people-to-people connections, Ambassador Mawe has actively supported exchange programmes and opportunities for Vietnamese to pursue education in Sweden.

The diplomat has always advocated the initiatives to gather young people, experts, and business leaders from both countries to share knowledge and experience. She has also backed and actively participated in activities organised by VUFO and the Vietnam - Sweden Friendship Association, such as friendship exchanges and celebrations of important events and anniversaries of the two countries, Son added.

Expressing her honour to receive the most noble award of VUFO, Mawe said bilateral cooperation is growing intensively and extensively, generating practical benefits for the two peoples. She highlighted trade growing in the right direction, open and straightforward dialogue on regional and global issues of shared concern, enhanced educational and tourism partnerships, and strong people-to-people links.

The diplomat thanked VUFO and other Vietnamese agencies and partners for their efficient support to and cooperation with her, and affirmed that in any position, she will do her utmost to nurture the bilateral relations.

VNA