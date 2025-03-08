Substandard universities face restructuring, merger, or closure

Educational institutions failing to meet established standards will be reorganized, consolidated, or dissolved. This was heard at the Ministry of Education and Training’s press conference yesterday.

At the press brief

The Ministry of Education and Training yesterday convened the press conference to formally announce their comprehensive plans for the development and expansion of higher education, pedagogical institutions, specialized educational facilities for individuals with disabilities, and centers to support the advancement of inclusive education. This strategic planning initiative outlines a detailed roadmap for the period spanning 2021 to 2030, with a long-term vision extending all the way to the year 2050.

Government initiative to establish five national key engineering and technology universities, including top-tier Hanoi institution. The planning document outlines a strategy to invest in upgrading and developing five public universities, aiming to create institutions with regional prestige, with Hanoi University of Science and Technology envisioned as a leading Asian university in key technical and technological fields.

The plan also outlines the continued development of three prestigious universities, established through intergovernmental agreements between Vietnam and various countries, into research-focused institutions with a strong international presence. These universities will emphasize key fields such as science, engineering, and technology.

Additionally, the plan tends to expand the network of higher education institutions specializing in healthcare with the aim to increase the number of university students in this field from 180,000 to 200,000.

Simultaneously, the initiative will integrate university education facilities, university urban areas, and university clusters in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Can Tho to establish major educational centers.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son

At the press conference, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son affirmed that the Government's higher education planning initiatives have had a positive impact on institutions. Discussing the scale of the plans, which aim to reach more than 3 million learners, with a target of 260 students and 23 postgraduate students per 10,000 people, the Deputy Minister expressed confidence in the feasibility of these ambitious goals. However, he also acknowledged the significant challenge of developing an effective human resource plan in the current time.

Previously, this initiative has now evolved into a human resource development strategy. Its foundation relies on extensive calculations and forecasts. While the strategy does not specify the exact structure of human resources, it acknowledges that workforce needs will fluctuate across different levels and fields. Instead, it prioritizes key areas such as STEM, teacher training, and healthcare education.

Government emphasizes rigorous criteria for selection of key higher education institutions to drive focused investment and quality outcomes. The Deputy Minister that the selection process will prioritize efficiency and quality, aiming to encourage institutions to maximize their strengths.

The trend of multidisciplinary and multi-field education is becoming increasingly prevalent in higher education institutions as they move toward greater autonomy, Deputy Minister Hoang Minh Son stated. However, he warned that simply opening new training programs without ensuring quality would lead to low enrollment rates.

According to the Deputy Minister, strategic planning plays a crucial role in shaping the future of higher education, driving institutions toward higher standards. He emphasized that the goal is to consolidate, invest, and modernize so that by 2030, all universities will meet the required standards.

In accordance with new policies, higher education institutions, particularly regional universities, national universities, and other key schools, will have increased opportunities for facility development and investment, thereby enhancing their overall capacity, quality, and scale.

The Ministry of Education and Training has established specific standards that all higher education institutions must meet. Institutions failing to comply with these standards will be required to undergo restructuring, merge with other schools, or cease operations entirely.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Dan Thuy