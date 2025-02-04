Student's initiative brings hope to thousands of children

Thach Ngoc Hai’s “For the Children” project supports disadvantaged children in Vietnam through education, resources, and acts of kindness. His good deeds have earned him the 2024 National Volunteer Award.

Thach Ngoc Hai is giving gifts to vulnerable children

Born in 2002, Khmer student Thach Ngoc Hai from Cao Lanh City of Dong Thap Province is a final-year Social Work major at Dong Thap University. Raised by his grandmother after his parents’ divorce when he was only six months old, he experienced childhood hardship. These challenges fostered empathy for other disadvantaged children, motivating his social work studies.

As a university student, Hai actively volunteered in remote areas, distributing gifts to underprivileged children. Gaining experience, he co-founded the “For the Children” project on June 1, 2023, mobilizing support for disadvantaged, orphaned, and disabled children, especially those from ethnic minority groups.

“The project aspires to contribute to the community and spread kindness, especially among young people”, Hai explained. “Each month, the project organizes one to three programs in border and disadvantaged areas across the Mekong Delta.”

For each program in the project, Hai successfully mobilizes numerous volunteers nationwide, securing both participation and financial contributions. One notable example is the “9300” campaign, which collected milk for children in the mountainous region of Lam Dong Province. The campaign garnered over 13,000 boxes of milk, totaling over VND250 million (US$9,900), which was distributed to 250 ethnic minority children. Furthermore, over 1,300 articles were published, reaching over 7 million views and engagements across social media platforms, amplifying the campaign’s reach.

The “For the Children” project prioritizes education, driven by Hai’s desire to ensure that no child is deprived of schooling due to financial constraints. The project has built a library at Phu Hiep 1 Primary School in Tam Nong District of Dong Thap Province and supported the construction of a semi-boarding kitchen at Ta Nung Primary School in Da Lat City of Lam Dong Province, with a combined cost exceeding VND100 million ($4,000).

Additionally, the project collaborated with Miss Huynh Tran Y Nhi to establish five bookshelves for disadvantaged students in highland areas, providing over 2,500 books. Four “Supporting Studious Children to School” programs in Dong Thap Province provided 200 students with financial assistance for tuition, textbooks, and school supplies, totaling over VND50 million ($2,000).

Two “Uniforms for Children” programs donated uniforms and gifts to disadvantaged students at the start of the new academic year, with a total budget exceeding VND30 million ($1,200).

Teacher Ha Tan Phi from Phu Hiep 1 Primary School noted: “The ‘For the Children’ project, while not materially significant in itself, is profoundly meaningful in spirit, motivating students and making them more enthusiastic about attending school. The team has visited our school five times, and each time the students are overjoyed to hear of their return.”

The project also encompasses programs such as “Love for Highland Children,” which supported 80 disadvantaged K’Ho ethnic minority children in D’Ran Town of Lam Dong Province with nearly VND50 million ($2,000).

The “Spring Atmosphere for Children” and “Journey of Love” initiatives across the Mekong Delta provinces supported over 600 disadvantaged children with over VND150 million ($6,000).

Four “Night of Love” Mid-Autumn Festival programs in the districts of Thanh Binh, Cao Lanh, Lap Vo, and Tam Nong of Dong Thap Province supported over 400 disadvantaged children with nearly VND100 million ($4,000).

Regular activities of the project include school repairs, meals, playgrounds, and life skills workshops, combining recreation with valuable development. Gifts like scholarships and bicycles are also provided. Over 40 programs have supported more than 3,000 children, including long-term aid for 19 students, with over VND1 billion ($40,000) spent.

“To date, the project has attracted over 2,000 young participants, including over 1,000 ‘compassionate ambassadors,’ with outreach extending to overseas Vietnamese students in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan,” Hai informed. “The model’s core principle is that regardless of background, wealth, or age, everyone can spread kindness, demonstrate love, and share with others.”

Standing Deputy Head Nguyen Doan Ngoc Dieu of the “For the Children” project shared that seeing the children’s smiles thanks to this project makes him happy. Small acts of sharing can brighten their lives and give them hope. He is truly grateful to Thach Ngoc Hai for this humane project, allowing young people to contribute and spread positive values in the community.

For his significant charitable contributions, Thach Ngoc Hai was awarded the January Star Award in 2023 by the Vietnam Student Association Central Committee and the National Volunteer Award in 2024 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.

By Tran Van Vuong – Translated by Thanh Tam