State President Vo Van Thuong, Kazakh counterpart visit Chu Dau pottery village

Within the framework of the visit, State President Vo Van Thuong and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Chu Dau ancient pottery village in the northern province of Hai Duong on August 22.

The top leaders of the two countries learned about the traditional craft and distinctive characteristics of Chu Dau pottery. They enjoyed ceramic products and experienced the working space of pottery artisans as well as participated in the process of making pottery products themselves.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his impression of delicate and exclusive ceramic pieces and the traditional values of Chu Dau pottery.

State President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Hai Duong Province and the Chu Dau Ceramic JSC for restoring and reviving valuable traditional ceramic products. The two leaders hoped that Hai Duong and ceramic enterprises would continue to develop and promote craft products to the international market.

Chu Dau pottery is a high-class ancient Vietnamese pottery craft representing “the rice civilization” dating back to the 13th century and was honored as a “Royal symbol product” at the end of the 17th century.

Chu Dau ceramic items are being carefully preserved and displayed at 46 famous museums in 32 countries in the world.

Each Chu Dau product conveys a lot of meaningful messages as well as typical characteristics of styles, glaze colors, and sophisticated patterns, which are rich in Vietnamese culture.

Chu Dau Ceramic holds an important position in the history of Vietnamese handicrafts and has been a traditional craft for hundreds of years.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the high-ranking delegation of the country left Hanoi at noon, wrapping up a three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.