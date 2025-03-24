State President receives Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan

State President Luong Cuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 24 for Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Bayram Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

State President Luong Cuong (R) receives Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Bayram Aliyev (Photo: qdnd)

During the meeting, State President Luong Cuong congratulated Azerbaijan on its recent achievements in ensuring political and social stability and economic development, which contribute to Azerbaijan’s increasing position and role in the international arena.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese people always remember and esteem the valuable support provided by the Soviet Union, including Azerbaijan, during Vietnam's struggle for independence and reunification in the past, as well as in the national construction and development at present.

He said the visit holds great significance in further strengthening the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Azerbaijan in general, as well as cooperation between the judicial bodies of the two nations in particular.

State President Luong Cuong hoped for closer relations between the two nations, thus fostering mutually beneficial cooperation across fields in the coming time.

For his part, Aliyev expressed his delight at the flouring development of the bilateral relations, saying that the people of Azerbaijan always keep in mind the memories of President Ho Chi Minh'ss visit to Azerbaijan in 1959, which laid the foundation for the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Reporting to the Vietnamese State leader on the outcomes of his working session with representatives of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam, the guest revealed that the two sides had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation, which is expected to further deepen their relations.

This visit provided the Azerbaijani delegation with an opportunity to share experiences, strengthen cooperation with Vietnam, and gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese culture and history, and the hospitality of its people, he said.

President Luong Cuong affirmed the country’s consistent policy of continually strengthening relations with traditional friends, including Azerbaijan.

He noted that many Vietnamese students trained in Azerbaijan have now become key officials in various ministries and sectors, bridging the friendship between the people of Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

Agreeing with the guest's ideas, the Vietnamese State leader said that Vietnam is committed to continuing to build a professional, modern, fair, disciplined, and incorruptible judiciary that serves the country and the people as one of the key tasks in the process of building and perfecting the socialist rule-of-law state in Vietnam.

Currently, Vietnam is carrying out a revolution to streamline the organisational apparatus of its political system, including the judicial system, to meet the demands of the cause of nation construction and defense in the new context, he stated.

Lauding the signing of the MoU between Vietnam's Supreme People’s Procuracy and the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan during this visit, President Luong Cuong said he believes that this document will provide a crucial legal foundation for the agencies to carry out cooperation activities that both sides are interested in, thus improving the effectiveness of their work.

To ensure that the cooperation between the two bodies becomes more practical and effective, the host leader suggested that both sides regularly exchange delegations at all levels to enhance mutual understanding and friendship, while cooperating closely in training and capacity building for officials and prosecutors and actively supporting each other's initiatives in international multilateral cooperation forums where both countries are members.

He said he is confident that through this visit, cooperation between the two supreme procuracies will achieve positive breakthroughs, contributing to deeper and more effective relations between the two countries.

