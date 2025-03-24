State President presents 1st-class Labor Order to Binh Phuoc

State President Luong Cuong on March 23 awarded the first-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and people of the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

State President Luong Cuong offers a gift to Binh Phuoc. (Photo: SGGP)

The award aims to recognize the province's outstanding achievements in socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas, contributing to the socialism building and Fatherland defense cause.

Attending and delivering a speech at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Binh Phuoc (March 23, 1975-2025), State President Luong Cuong stressed that the anniversary is an occasion to recall its heroic history, honor and pay tribute to the fallen heroes and martyrs who dedicated their whole life and contributed to the struggle for national liberation and reunification.

Hailing the province’s achievements in all aspects, he affirmed that Binh Phuoc has not only risen to become a highlight in socio-economic development but also stands as a testament to the will and aspiration for progress of a land once devastated by war.

The State leader urged the southern province to continue promoting its heroic traditions, resilience, intelligence, determination, and the spirit and strength of its people and the national great unity bloc to join the nation in entering a new era – the era of the nation’s growth, strong development, and prosperity.

According to Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Ton Ngoc Hanh, Binh Phuoc's economic scale reached over VND115 trillion (US$4.49 billion) in 2024, a 92-fold increase compared to that in 1997 when it was re-established. The average GRDP growth rate for the 2021–2025 period stands at 9.4 percent, a high level compared to the national average. Foreign direct investment (FDI) has to date reached nearly US$5 billion, while the urbanization rate exceeds 41 percent.

On the same day, the State President visited and offered incense at the Phu Rieng Do national historical relic site where the Phu Rieng Indochinese Communist Party cell was established in 1929, marking the first communist party cell of the southeast region.

He also visited and presented gifts to veteran Nguyen Phuong My, a historical witness who directly fought and participated in the entire campaign to liberate Phuoc Long and Dong Xoai in 1975.

Vietnamplus