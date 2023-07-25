State President meets President of Federal Council of Austria

Vietnam always values the strengthening of ties with Austria, its important and reliable partner in Europe, State President Vo Van Thuong told President of the Federal Council of Austria Claudia Arpa during a meeting in Vienna on July 24.

The leader thanked the Federal Council for providing support to Vietnam in socio-economic development and global integration, particularly during the difficult period caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to reinforce inter-parliamentary cooperation, he suggested that both sides should facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels to increase political trust, create favourable conditions for bilateral ties, and work closely together at global and regional inter-parliamentary forums.

Vietnam is ready to act as a bridge to step up cooperation between the Austrian Parliament and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, he said.

Arpa, for her part, committed her support to further bolster bilateral ties, especially in climate change response, renewable energy and vocational training.

She spoke highly of Vietnam's active and responsible role at global and regional inter-parliamentary forums, especially National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s attendance at the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament hosted by Austria in September 2021.

The host wished that Vietnam would serve as a bridge to boost ties between the Austrian Parliament and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

Both sides pledged to continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations such as the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the ASEAN-EU framework, as well as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting, for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

They expressed belief that cooperative ties between the Vietnamese NA and the Austrian Parliament will grow further in the future, thus making positive contributions to traditional friendship and all-around cooperation between Vietnam and Austria.

Accepting the Vietnamese NA’s invitation, Arpa pledged to a send a delegation to the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Vietnam in September.