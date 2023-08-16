State President meets HCMC’s religious dignitaries, intellectuals

State President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting in Hanoi on August 16 with outstanding dignitaries and officials of religions, ethnic minorities, intellectuals, and individuals of Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Thuong affirmed that the Party and State have always determined that great national solidarity is a strategic guideline, a source of strength, a main driving force, and a decisive factor to ensuring the sustainable victory of the nation-building and safeguarding cause.

That source of strength is formed from social forces, particularly religious dignitaries and officials, ethnic minorities, intellectuals, and individuals in society, he stressed.

The leader asserted that the Party and State always pay attention to and create all conditions for religions to operate equally and respect the freedom of religion; improve the material and spiritual life of people, including ethnic minorities; and at the same time create favorable mechanisms and conditions for intellectuals to develop their capacity and qualifications.

The strength of the great national solidarity bloc is continuously being consolidated and enhanced, thereby promoting the potential, reputation, and social position of each individual to help them contribute more to the common development.

Over the nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), Vietnam has gained great achievements of historical significance, with the stature, potential, position, and reputation in the region and in the world confirmed, President Thuong said, attributing these results to the great contribution of Ho Chi Minh City and its people from all walks of life, with the revolutionary tradition of resilience, dynamism, creativity, and solidarity.

The leader emphasized the need to continue nurturing the great solidarity of the whole nation, bring into play the strength of the culture and revolution tradition, as well as people's will to self-reliance, the spirit of innovation and creativity, solidarity and social consensus, so as to create changes in all fields.

He also expressed his hope that religious dignitaries and officials, intellectuals, and outstanding individuals of Ho Chi Minh City will further promote their role, serve as the nucleus in all movements; and inspire other social forces, especially the young generation, to actively contribute to the development process of the city and the country.