State President Luong Cuong welcomes new foreign ambassadors

State President Luong Cuong welcomes the foreign ambassadors on March 17. (Photo: VNA)

Amidst complicated developments in the world, the President said he is confident that the countries will join hands with Vietnam at multilateral forums to address global issues, build a peaceful world with a fair political and economic order based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.

State President Luong Cuong hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on March 17 for the Ambassadors of Greece, Colombia, Panama, and six other non-resident ambassadors who came to present their credentials to begin their duties in Vietnam.

Welcoming Greek Ambassador Antonios Papakostas, President Luong Cuong expressed his belief that the diplomat will act as a bridge contributing positively to further strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

He thanked Greece for being one of the earliest partners to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and expressed his delight at the positive development in bilateral trade cooperation in recent times.

However, President Luong Cuong noted that the investment cooperation remains modest compared to the potential for growth in the economic, trade, and investment sectors.

The President requested the ambassador, during his tenure, to work closely with Vietnamese partners to promote measures that further enhance bilateral cooperation, including efforts to sign several cooperation agreements in areas of mutual interest to create a legal framework for businesses from both countries to expand their bilateral collaboration in the coming time.

Showing his hope that both sides will continue to effectively utilise the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), President Luong Cuong urged Greece to prompt other EU countries to soon ratify the EVIPA, support the European Commission in lifting its "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood to ensure livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese fishermen and meet the interests of European consumers.

The State leader commended the active cooperation between the two countries and their consistent mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations. He expressed his desire for continued close collaboration at the United Nations, and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and in promoting ASEAN-EU relations in the coming time.

For his part, Greek Ambassador Antonios Papakostas vowed to contribute to further promoting friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Congratulating Camila Maria Polo Flores on her appointment as the Colombian Ambassador to Vietnam, President Luong Cuong expressed his confidence that the diplomat will make significant contributions to further enhancing the friendship and collaboration between Vietnam and Colombia in a more substantive and effective direction for the benefit of each country, as well as for peace, stability, and development in the two regions.

Vietnam supports the peace process in Colombia and wishes to further deepen the bilateral friendship and cooperation, he affirmed.

The State leader showed his desire for both sides to maintain existing cooperation mechanisms and continue actively supporting each other at multilateral forums, especially the UN.

He also appreciated Colombia&'s successful chairmanship of the 2024 Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, and emphasised the importance of its close cooperation with Vietnam in successfully hosting P4G 2025 next month.

Mrs. Camila Flores shared that her mission during this term is to further promote bilateral relations, especially by coordinating with relevant Vietnamese agencies to organise celebrations of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Confirming that Vietnam is a model of development and economic growth in recent years, which Colombia can learn from, the diplomat stated that Colombia, as a developing country like Vietnam, is ready to cooperate with the Southeast Asian nation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and clean energy, as well as support it at multilateral and international forums.

Regarding the direction of future cooperation, President Luong Cuong suggested the ambassador, during her tenure in Vietnam, work closely with local agencies and localities to further strengthen the multifaceted relations between the two countries, particularly in politics-diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The State, ministries and sectors of Vietnam will closely coordinate with and create all favourable conditions for the ambassador to successfully complete her term of service in the country, he pledged. Welcoming Ambassador of Panama Nubiela Ayala Modes, the State leader underscored the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries, demonstrated through the Panamanian people’s support for Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation in the past and the process of national construction and development at present.

President Luong Cuong affirmed that Vietnam highly evaluates Panama’s role and position in Central America and Latin America, expressing his desire to strengthen the sound traditional friendship, enhance political trust, and improve the efficiency of cooperation, particularly in economy, trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, benefiting the people of the two countries and contributing to peace, stability, and development in both regions and the whole world.

He suggested the Ambassador work closely with the Vietnamese side to further enhance the relations and multi-faceted cooperation, especially in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, and investment. He also encouraged coordination in organising activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations to strengthen bilateral collaboration.

The President stressed that Vietnam and Panama should continue strengthening cooperation and coordination while supporting each other at multilateral forums and in international organisations, for the interests of their people as well as for peace, stability, and development in the regions and the world.

He expressed his hope that the diplomat will serve as a bridge to consolidate and develop the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, affirming the Vietnamese State, ministries and sectors will create favourable conditions for the Ambassador to successfully complete her tenure in Vietnam.

President Luong Cuong also took the occasion to convey an invitation to Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and his spouse to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.

The Panamanian diplomat, for her part, expressed her honour to be appointed as the head of Panama's diplomatic mission in Vietnam. She conveyed her deep impression with Vietnam's long-standing culture and her special affection for the country and its people, where she had previously lived and worked.

The Ambassador affirmed that she will spare no effort to promote the traditional friendship and effective cooperation between the two countries, particularly in politics, economy, trade, and investment. She also hoped that both sides will expand their cooperation areas to align with each country’s potential and strengths.

Also on March 17, President Luong Cuong received credentials from the non-resident ambassadors of Liberia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Portugal, and Tanzania, affirming that that this event marked a new milestone in the development of relations between Vietnam and these countries.

Highlighting Vietnam’s major celebrations in 2025, including 80th founding anniversary of the nation and 50th anniversary of national reunification, President Luong Cuong affirmed that Vietnam is entering a new era – the era of the nation’s rise with development and prosperity for the people. Vietnam is determined to realise its development objectives by 2030 when it marks the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and become a developed country with high income by 2045 when it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

Vietnam always highly values and cherishes peace and stability, and always bear in mind the assistance of international friends during the past struggle for national liberation and the current process of national construction and defence, he stated, emphasising Vietnam has consistently pursued a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and is always a reliable friend, partner, and active and responsible member of the international community.

Sharing the goal of elevating bilateral relations to new heights, he expressed his hope that the ambassadors will work with Vietnam to further explore cooperation potential, increase delegation exchanges, especially at high levels, to provide direction and momentum for relations, share development experiences, bolster economic, trade, and investment cooperation, particularly in complementary fields, and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

Vietnamplus