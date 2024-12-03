Standing Deputy PM requires removal of obstacles in long-delayed projects

The Steering Committee tasked with reviewing and addressing difficulties and obstacles related to projects has just issued a conclusion from Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, who is the Head of the Steering Committee.

The long-delayed project of the facility 2 of Viet Duc Friendship Hospital in Ha Nam Province (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa asked ministries, agencies, provinces, and cities to submit reports and proposals on solving difficulties and obstacles of projects to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. The task must be finished in mid-December 2025.

The Standing Deputy Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to coordinate with relevant ministries and central agencies to review projects facing difficulties and obstacles at the ministries, departments, and local localities; work with relevant agencies to create reports and submit them to the Prime Minister; and select sectors for pilot implementation, especially the fields of real estate, renewable energy, transportation, and build-transfer (BT) projects.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has been asked to submit reports to the Prime Minister for consideration and decision on reviewing and addressing the difficulties and obstacles of projects, preventing overlapping responsibilities between the steering committees and interdisciplinary working forces established by the Prime Minister.

According to the government's report on addressing long-delayed projects, the government has drastically restructured the credit system associated with handling bad debts, handled weak credit institutions, accelerated debt recovery, improved credit quality, and prevented new bad debts. In the first nine months this year, the entire system resolved VND239,700 trillion in bad debts, up 41.7 percent compared to the same period last year, and carried out a compulsory transfer of two weak commercial banks.

To date, long-delayed projects have been resolved. A report and proposal are submitted to the Politburo for approval on solving 12 projects that have been delayed, including some projects that are profitable, including DAP Dinh Vu fertilizer Plant, which generated VND215 billion (US$8.5 million); Lao Cai Fertilizer Plant, which saw a profit of VND102 billion; and Bac Ha Fertilizer, which reported a profit of VND5 billion. The Government has also established a steering committee to review and resolve difficulties and obstacles related to the central and local long-delayed projects and private investment projects.

In 2025, the Government will continue to focus on preventing and combating waste in society, prioritizing resolving difficulties and obstacles for renewable energy projects, already-invested electricity projects, and long-delayed projects in accordance with Conclusion No. 77-KL/TW of the Politburo on Project 153, electricity projects, renewable energy projects, large real estate projects, BT (Build Transfer) and BOT (Build–operate–transfer) projects, flood prevention projects in Ho Chi Minh City, and the hospital project in Ha Nam Province.

The Government will focus on reviewing, classifying, and proposing mechanisms and policies to address projects and works that are wasting land, investment resources, opportunities, employment, and assets, as well as issuing clear, feasible, and effective solutions to resolve these issues definitively.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh