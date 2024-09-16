Special TV program held in support of typhoon victims

A special TV program was held by Vietnam Television (VTV) in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 15 to show support for people in the areas hit by super typhoon Yagi.

PM Pham Minh Chinh gives encouragement to a boy named Nguyen Quoc Bao, whose father and elder sister were washed away by a flood while the three were crossing a bridge in Cau Treo hamlet of Yen Thuan commune, Ham Yen district, Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

A special TV program was held by Vietnam Television (VTV) in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 15 to show support for people in the areas hit by super typhoon Yagi and its accompanying flooding and landslides.

The event was also attended by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, and many other officials.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and other participants observed a minute of silence in commemoration of those dying in the disasters on recent days.

Through TV reports, guests’ sharing of thoughts, and musical performances, the programme looked back on the severe impacts of typhoon Yagi, downpour, flooding, and landslides, resulting in heavy human and property losses, in the northern region.

It also told inspiring and moving stories about disaster response and aftermath settlement efforts, conveying a message that in their position, each Vietnamese can serve as a source of support for compatriots and the country in trying times.

The event also affirmed that amidst difficult and painful circumstances, the unyieldingness, solidarity, compatriot bonds and creativity, which are precious traditions of the nation, are the most steadfast source of spiritual support.

At the program, PM Pham Minh Chinh presented gifts and gave encouragement to Nguyen Quoc Bao, born in 2016, whose father and elder sister were washed away by a flood while the three were riding a motorbike through a bridge in Cau Treo hamlet of Yen Thuan commune, Ham Yen district, Tuyen Quang province.

He also appreciated Captain Luc Van Nguyen, a policeman in Yen Thuan commune, who saved the boy from the flood and decided to sponsor Bao until he reaches the age of 18.

PM Pham Minh Chinh addresses the TV program held on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting the six fulcrums for Vietnam in the face of trying times and challenges, he said the first is the great national solidarity, which is the solidarity within the Party, the people, and the country, as well as with international friends.

The second is the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam over the last nearly 95 years, PM Chinh went on, noting the Party has no other goal than securing independence and freedom for the nation, and a prosperous and happy life for the people.

The third fulcrum is the pride-worthy and time-honoured historical and cultural traditions, including the spirit of mutual assistance, he pointed out.

The Government leader emphasised that the people who are the ones making history and creating strength provide the fourth fulcrum of the nation.

The fifth is the military and public security forces, which always work for the sake of the country and the people.

The last but not least is the spirit of self-reliance and resilience of the Vietnamese people. The more difficulties and challenges, the greater efforts they make to overcome their self-limitations and turn the impossible into the possible, according to him.

With the six fulcrums, PM Pham Minh Chinh called on all compatriots and cadres to redouble efforts and work around the clock to help address consequences of the storm in 26 northern provinces and cities, helping build a strong and prosperous country with increasing happiness and well-being for all.

As of 5:30pm on September 15, typhoon Yagi and following downpours, flooding, and landslides had left 292 dead and 38 missing, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

They damaged nearly 232,000 houses, more than 190,000ha of rice, nearly 48,000ha of other crops, 32,000ha of fruit trees, along with 3,269 aquaculture cages. More than 2.6 million poultry and livestock were also killed.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment estimated material losses at about VND40 trillion (US$over 1.6 billion).

