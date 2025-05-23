Southeastern provinces urged to accelerate public investment disbursement

In the first four months of 2025, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces have made efforts to accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital.

However, due to persistent challenges in site clearance, disbursement rates have not met expectations. Currently, local authorities are urgently speeding up disbursement in order to achieve the targets set by the Prime Minister.

Challenges in site clearance

In Ba Ria – Vung Tau, as of the end of April 2025, the province had disbursed over VND5,130 billion (US$198 million) in public investment, reaching 37.11 percent of the target assigned by the Prime Minister and 19.02 percent of the allocated plan, much higher than the national average.

Of which, the central government budget disbursed more than VND430 billion (US$16.6 million), the provincial budget disbursed about VND3,510 billion (US$135 million) and the district-level budget disbursed nearly VND1,430 billion (US$55 million).

Despite these achievements, site clearance bottlenecks remain a key obstacle, prompting provincial leaders to intensify efforts and coordination across sectors to ensure disbursement progress aligns with the national public investment plan.

The site clearance for the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project, the section passing through Dong Nai Province, has been delayed, impacting the disbursement of public investment capital. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Bac)

The total public investment capital plan for 2025 is VND15,770 billion (US$608 million). However, the locality has disbursed VND1,897 billion (US$73 million) as of May 15, reaching only 12.03 percent of the plan, lower than the national average.

The main reason for the slow disbursement is the delayed site clearance for key projects. Many projects with allocated funds for compensation and site clearance are still in the process of conducting land inventory and determining land origins, causing procedural bottlenecks and slowing progress.

As for Binh Duong Province, the total public investment capital plan for 2025 assigned by the Prime Minister is VND19,595 billion (US$755 million), including VND7,132 billion (US$) from the central government budget and VND12,463 billion (US$480 million) from the local budget.

By the end of April 30, the total disbursed amount was VND1,653 billion (US$63.7 million), reaching only 8.4 percent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister and 4.6 percent of the plan approved by the Provincial People's Council.

The low disbursement rate is mainly attributed to obstacles in land price appraisal, which have delayed compensation processes for key infrastructure projects such as the Ho Chi Minh City – Thu Dau Mot – Chon Thanh Expressway and Ring Road 4's section passing through the province of Binh Duong.

These issues continue to hinder progress and pose challenges to meeting disbursement targets.

Target setting and accountability

To accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital, leaders of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province have instructed relevant agencies and localities to develop detailed roadmaps for each project, clearly assign responsibilities to specific departments, units and individuals directly involved in implementation, and ensure transparency and efficiency throughout the implementation process.

In addition, leaders of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province urged relevant units to preside over and collaborate closely with project investors for promptly signing progress commitments for compensation and site clearance, aligned with ensuring project quality and preventing corruption, losses, or waste in the use of investment capital.

To create a breakthrough in the disbursement of public investment capital in the following months, the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee on May 13 issued a plan to launch the 100-day peak movement of public investment capital disbursement.

Meanwhile, Dong Nai Province established four working groups for public investment disbursement in 2025. Four vice chairmen of the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee are the heads of the groups.

By Hoang Bac, Xuan Trung, Nong Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong