High-ranking Party, State leaders, officials awarded prestigious decorations

Party General Secretary To Lam described the decorations as prestigious honours, recognising the recipients’ dedication, wisdom, mettle, sense of responsibility and long-standing service to the revolution.

Party General Secretary To Lam (C) presents the first-class Independence Order and first-class Military Exploit Order to the recipients at the ceremony held on April 3. (Photo: baohinhphu)

A ceremony was held at the Party Central Committee headquarters on April 3 to confer noble orders on high-ranking leaders and officials of the Party and State in recognition of their particularly outstanding contributions to national construction and safeguarding.

The event, presided over by Party General Secretary To Lam, saw the presence of State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, alongside incumbent and former Party and State officials.

At the ceremony, General Secretary To Lam presented the first-class Independence Order to Pham Minh Chinh, a member of the Politburo of the 13th Party Central Committee.

He also presented the first-class Military Exploit Order to General Luong Cuong, member of the Politburo of the 13th Party Central Committee and State President; General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defense; Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the Politburo of the 13th Party Central Committee, former President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Chairman of the Central Theory Council; Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong, member of the 13th Party Central Committee and NA Vice Chairman; and Nguyen Chi Dung, member of the 13th Party Central Committee and Deputy PM.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: baochinhphu)

On the same occasion, President Luong Cuong and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man awarded the second-class Independence Order to Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy PM. This honor also went to Bui Thanh Son, Ho Duc Phoc, Nguyen Chi Dung, and Le Thanh Long, who are members of the 13th Party Central Committee and Deputy PMs; as well as Tran Van Son, member of the 13th Party Central Committee and Minister, Chairman of the Government Office.

The State and NA leaders also presented the second-class Military Exploit Orders to four others.

Meanwhile, PM Pham Minh Chinh and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presented the third-class Independence Orders to eight officials, the third-class Military Exploit Orders to three officials, and the second-class Fatherland Protection Orders to four individuals.

In his congratulatory address, General Secretary To Lam described the decorations as prestigious honors, recognizing the recipients’ dedication, wisdom, mettle, sense of responsibility, and long-standing service to the revolution.

He noted that throughout their careers, the awardees had worked collectively with the Party, State, and Government leadership; the Central Military Commission; and the Central Public Security Party Committee, as well as relevant agencies, to lead, advise on, and implement numerous tasks of strategic and long-term significance.

These efforts, he said, ranged from building politically, ideologically, and organizationally strong armed forces; consolidating the all-people national defense posture in tandem with a robust people’s security framework; and safeguarding national security and maintaining social order to directing and implementing major programs and projects aimed at strengthening the country’s defense, security, and economic potential, particularly during the 13th National Party Congress term and the 2021–2025 Government tenure.

The Party chief emphasized that Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with both significant opportunities and considerable challenges. In this context, the experience, wisdom, mettle, and prestige of the honored officials will remain a valuable asset of the Party, State, and people.

Party General Secretary To Lam and officials perform the flag-salute ceremony at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong expressed his honor and pride, affirming his commitment to upholding moral integrity and continuing to contribute his knowledge and experience to the country’s development.

He also voiced confidence that under the leadership of the Party, particularly the Politburo and the Secretariat, headed by General Secretary Lam, Vietnam will continue to advance strongly in the new term, gradually realizing its centenary development goals and moving steadily towards an era of prosperity, civility, and happiness.

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