Songwriting competition launched to celebrate NA’s 80th anniversary

A nationwide campaign to compose songs on the National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils was launched in Hanoi on February 27 in the presence of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's first General Election .

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates launch the campaign. (Photo: VNA)

The songs selected during the campaign will be widely promoted through various mass media channels and performed during a national grand ceremony marking the anniversary in 2026.

Entries can be written in Vietnamese, English and other widely used languages, and should highlight the rich historical heritage of Vietnam over thousands of years, the formation and development of the Vietnamese NA and its significant achievements over the past nearly 80 years, contributing to the cause of building and perfecting the socialist law-governed State of the people, by the people and for the people.

The campaign is open to Vietnamese citizens residing, studying, or working in the country.

The organising board will award one special prize worth VND500 million (US$20,800), 3 A prizes each valued at VND150 million, 5 B prizes worth VND100 million each, and 9 C prizes, each worth VND50 million. There are also 15 consolation prizes worth VND20 million each. Additionally, a prize, worth VND30 million, awaits the most inspirational song about the anniversary.

The deadline for entries is December 10, 2024, with submissions accepted through postal mail to the NA Office’s Information Department at No.22 Hung Vuong street, Hanoi and the Vietnam Musicians' Association at No.51 Tran Hung Dao street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

