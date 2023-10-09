Soc Trang Province strives to become regional hub of trade by 2025

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue attended a conference to announce the Soc Trang Provincial Planning for the period of 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, leaders of ministries and sectors, leaders of the Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee of Soc Trang Province and representatives of the Mekong Delta provinces and cities, corporations, businesses and investors attended the conference on October 9.

Previously, on August 25 of 2023, the Prime Minister had issued Decision No. 995/QD-TTg approving the Soc Trang Provincial planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

According to a master plan, Soc Trang Province is set to become a fairly developed province of the Mekong Delta region by 2030.

By 2050, Soc Trang strives to become not only a regional hub of trade, import-export activities and logistics services but also the main gateway to the East Sea of the Mekong Delta provinces. Especially, Soc Trang Province will prioritize investment in infrastructure development to become the east-west economic development axis in association with the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway and Tran De Seaport.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province Tran Van Lau said that in order to implement the plan, Soc Trang Province has mobilized all resources to implement investment and construction priorities of a strategic and pervasive infrastructure system in association with transportation infrastructure, seaports, coastal economic zones, and industrial clusters.

Besides, the locality has implemented the set plans with the high determination of administrative reform, professional capacity improvement for staff, synchronous and comprehensive completion of digital transformation by 2030, improvement of the investment and business environment, development of human resources associated with the application of science - technology and innovation.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said that Soc Trang Province has abundant resources for socio-economic development, especially in the fields of high-tech agriculture and marine and coastal economy in addition to being an important traffic center as a driving force for the Mekong Delta region.

However, Soc Trang Province has faced various difficulties and challenges such as the economic growth rate and economic restructuring which have not reached the set target and requirements, weakness of socio-economic infrastructure and lack of investment resources, the quality of education and training and the quality of human resources that still have not meet requirements, the slow processing of administrative reform and the living standards of people in rural areas and ethnic minority groups and so on.

At the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai directed that the locality needed to concentrate on organizing and implementing the provincial planning in association with the Central resolutions, especially Resolution No.13 of the Politburo, resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government and so on.

The Deputy PM hoped that Soc Trang Province would have rapid and sustainable development to become a dynamic development locality of the Mekong Delta region in the upcoming time.