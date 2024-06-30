Soc Trang Province officially extracts MS05 sand mine on Hau River

The People's Committee of Soc Trang Province in collaboration with the Steering Committee of Truong Son 12 under Truong Son Construction Corporation on June 30 commenced the exploitation of river sand from the MS05 mine on the Hau River.

The MS05 sand mine is situated on Hau River.

The MS05 sand mine is situated along the Dinh An river bed on the Hau River in An Thanh 1 and An Thanh Dong communes, Cu Lao Dung District, covering an area of 100 hectares.

The total allowable available river sand is over 1.14 million cubic meters.

The sand resources extracted from the MS05 mine will serve for around 58.4-kilometer long component project 4 of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway for the first phase. The Project Management Board 2 of Soc Trang province is the investor of the project.

The MS05 mining operation is scheduled to be conducted within two years.

One million cubic meters will be extracted in the first year and over 141,000 cubic meters in the second year.

The total fee for mineral extraction rights is VND7.7 billion (US$303,000).

Attending and speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province Vuong Quoc Nam emphasized that Truong Son Construction Corporation must strictly comply with regulations before, during and after extraction to ensure appropriately- used sand.

In particular, relevant units should monitor regularly riverbank erosion and minimize impacts on residents' livelihoods and production activities during extraction.

The MS05 sand mine is among five sand mines totaling over 450 hectares with the reserve over 11 million cubic meters on the Hau River in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang. The province has been doing procedures to hand over the sand resource to contractors under specific mechanisms for the component project 4 of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway for the first phase.

