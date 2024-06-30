National

Soc Trang Province officially extracts MS05 sand mine on Hau River

SGGPO

The People's Committee of Soc Trang Province in collaboration with the Steering Committee of Truong Son 12 under Truong Son Construction Corporation on June 30 commenced the exploitation of river sand from the MS05 mine on the Hau River.

mc.jpg
The MS05 sand mine is situated on Hau River.

The MS05 sand mine is situated along the Dinh An river bed on the Hau River in An Thanh 1 and An Thanh Dong communes, Cu Lao Dung District, covering an area of 100 hectares.

The total allowable available river sand is over 1.14 million cubic meters.

The sand resources extracted from the MS05 mine will serve for around 58.4-kilometer long component project 4 of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway for the first phase. The Project Management Board 2 of Soc Trang province is the investor of the project.

The MS05 mining operation is scheduled to be conducted within two years.

One million cubic meters will be extracted in the first year and over 141,000 cubic meters in the second year.

The total fee for mineral extraction rights is VND7.7 billion (US$303,000).

mc2.jpg
The delegates join the groundbreaking ceremony.

Attending and speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province Vuong Quoc Nam emphasized that Truong Son Construction Corporation must strictly comply with regulations before, during and after extraction to ensure appropriately- used sand.

In particular, relevant units should monitor regularly riverbank erosion and minimize impacts on residents' livelihoods and production activities during extraction.

The MS05 sand mine is among five sand mines totaling over 450 hectares with the reserve over 11 million cubic meters on the Hau River in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang. The province has been doing procedures to hand over the sand resource to contractors under specific mechanisms for the component project 4 of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway for the first phase.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

MS05 sand mine Hau River component project 4 of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn