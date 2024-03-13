Culture/art

Sixty-five master chefs, culinary experts to gather at Pho Festival 2024

As many as 65 master chefs and culinary experts from across the country will join the Pho Festival 2024, which will take place in the northern province of Nam Dinh from March 15 - 17.

187ed3d5884d85f6c14482ed3f227f5b87179-8757.jpg
Master chefs and culinary experts to promote Vietnam's "pho" at the Pho Festival 2024 in Nam Dinh. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

With various activities, the event is expected to offer an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the flavor of ‘pho’ (Vietnamese rice noodle soup) blended with regional cultures across the country, thus promoting the Vietnamese distinctive dish.

Chairwoman of the provincial Culinary Culture Association Le Thi Thiet said that the festival aims to highlight the diversity of ‘pho’ in many localities nationwide, such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Nam Dinh, Lang Son, Ha Giang, Lam Dong, Quang Nam and Gia Lai.

On the first day of the event, both domestic and international tourists will have the opportunity to explore and savor the traditional pho of Van Cu Village in Nam Truc district. They will learn about the origin and development of the dish and directly participate in the cooking process.

The festival will gather more than 50 booths introducing the ingredients and seasonings to make ‘pho’, as well as packaged ‘pho’ products for export.

A talk show on the history and development of the craft making of ‘pho’, an exhibition space, and a writing contest on the dish will also be held on the occasion.

Notably, chefs will join hands to cook a giant pot that can serve 2,000 bowls of ‘pho’ to serve visitors to the festival.

The event will be jointly organized by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the provincial Culinary Culture Association, Masan Consumer Corporation, and Blue Vietnam Company Limited.

