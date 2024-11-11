Over 20,000 plastic bottles, milk cartons collected via Green Vietnam Festival

More than 20,000 plastic bottles and milk cartons were collected through the 2024 Green Vietnam Festival, organized by Tuoi Tre (The Youth) Newspaper.

Individuals and organizations receive the "Green Innovation" award. (Photo: Minh Hai)

Last night, the organizing board held a ceremony to report results from the 2024 Green Vietnam Festival during recent two days via propaganda activities such as Carbon Credit Market Workshop, Green Startup Orientation Talkshow, and coordination activities to collect old batteries and plant 22,000 trees, exchange of packaging and plastic bottles, seminar on waste sorting at source and so on.

Within the framework of the program, the organizing board also awarded the prizes for the Green Re-creation Competition to individuals and organizations.

Consumers experience on-site plastic bottle recycling technology. (Photo: Minh Hai)

Launched from May to October 2024, the organizing committee received hundreds of entries sharing solutions, recycling models, waste reuse, green living styles and environmental protection actions. Among them, numerous outstanding entries were selected for awards.

In particular, the organizing committee also awarded the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Start-up Award 2024 with the theme "Green Startup Inspiration".

After more than a month of launching, the award received over 200 projects and startup stories. Through the preliminary rounds, the organizing committee selected the winners of the “Green Startup Star” title worth VND100 million (US$3,957), and the "Green Startup Inspiration" title, worth VND50 million (US$1,981).

The Tuoi Tre (Youth) Start-up Award has been organized for the fourth time, with the participation of more than 1,000 startup businesses which is not only a place to affirm the capabilities and explore the potential of young companies but it has been also a place to exchange and learn from the experiences of experts, investors and successful businesses.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong