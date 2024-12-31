National

SGGP Newspaper wins first prize at press award promoting digital transformation

SGGP

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper won the first prize at the press awards for building Da Nang City into an environmental city and promoting the digital transformation of the central coastal city.

danang1.jpg
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City, Tran Chi Cuong (3rd, R) offers the first prizes to journalist Xuan Quynh of SGGP Newspaper and the group of authors from Da Nang Newspaper. (Photo:SGGP)

Speaking at the award ceremony held in Da Nang on December 30, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City, Tran Chi Cuong, said that the press awards on promoting digital transformation and building Da Nang into an environmental city received positive responses from authors and groups of authors from media agencies. The submitted entries were diverse in different types, including print articles, radio broadcasts, television programs, and e-magazines. The award-winning works not only spread positive messages, contributing to raising community awareness, but also serve as a strong source of inspiration for collective efforts to build Da Nang into an environmental city and a leader in digital transformation.

danang.jpg
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City, Tran Chi Cuong speaks at the award ceremony. (Photo:SGGP)

The press award on promoting the digital transformation of the central coastal city was launched from July 5 to October 30, 2024. The organization board received 190 submissions and selected 10 outstanding works for awards, including two first prizes, two second prizes, two third prizes, and four encouragement prizes.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper won the First Prize for the three-part series titled "Digital Transformation to Serve the People" by journalist Xuan Quynh.

Additionally, the press award on building Da Nang City into an environmental city was launched from August 6 to November 1, 2024. The organizer received 167 submissions and selected 14 outstanding works for awarding.

By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

SGGP Newspaper first prize press award promoting digital transformation Da Nang city

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn