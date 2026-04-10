SGGP Newspaper provides panoramic view of Ring Road 3 section in Tay Ninh

The section of Ring Road 3 passing through Tay Ninh Province is approaching completion, with over 88 percent of construction finished and final works underway.

On April 10, the Tay Ninh Province Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board reported that the project has achieved more than 88 percent of its total workload. Key components have been completed or are in the final stages, while the remaining works mainly involve traffic safety systems and lighting, currently nearing 78 percent completion.

On-site inspections show that Package XL1 (main expressway) has reached about 92 percent, completing complex works such as soft soil treatment, construction of Rach Rich Bridge, and drainage systems. As of April 10, Package XL2 has achieved nearly 95 percent, with major bridge structures and asphalt paving completed. Meanwhile, Package XL3 (interchange section) has surpassed 93 percent, with connecting ramps to the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway already opened for temporary traffic.

Land clearance has been fully completed, and a resettlement area in Tan Buu Commune has been handed over to affected households, helping ensure overall project progress.

The project has also maintained strong public investment disbursement performance, reaching 100 percent of allocated funds in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, more than VND831 billion (US$31.5 million) in central funding continues to be disbursed based on actual construction progress.

Ring Road 3 is a key national infrastructure project with a total investment exceeding VND75 trillion (US$2.8 billion), spanning over 76 kilometers across Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces. The Tay Ninh section is 6.84 kilometers long and includes construction and resettlement components.

Once fully completed, the route will feature eight expressway lanes with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour, along with parallel service roads. In its initial phase, four lanes will be operational to meet immediate traffic demand.

With current progress, Tay Ninh Province is on track to meet government milestones, aiming to complete and open the entire section in 2026, contributing to regional connectivity and socio-economic development in southern Vietnam.

>>> Below are some photos provided by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong