SGGP Newspaper delivers relief gifts to residents in Hue City's flood epicenter

SGGP

Relief gifts from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper were delivered directly to residents of Hoa Chau Ward, Hue City yesterday, bringing hope to help them overcome the difficult days of successive heavy rain and flooding.

Hoa Chau Ward is one of the last areas in Hue City still deeply submerged and isolated amid vast floodwaters.

After multiple transfers along cut-off roads, 150 relief packages from SGGP each comprising VND500,000 (US$19) in cash and a warm jacket, were handed directly to poor households, the elderly and the sick living in the flooded areas.

Mr. Tran Ngoc Duong, Secretary of the Hoa Chau Ward Party Committee, said emotionally that the gifts from the newspaper not only helped residents during the period of danger but also served as a significant moral encouragement for the Party committee, local authorities and people of Hoa Chau to continue overcoming the aftermath of the floods and restore normal life as soon as possible.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

