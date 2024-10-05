Severe landslides continue after heavy rains

Authorities in Thanh Hoa Province and Vinh Loc district were working urgently to address a severe landslide on the Ma River caused by prolonged heavy rains.

A landslide in a road in Thanh Hoa Province

The recent prolonged period of rain led to significant landslides on the left bank of the Ma River passing through Long Van and Yen Lac villages in Vinh Loc District. The incident caused a portion of the dike to collapse, with the river eroding inland by more than 20 meters.

Additionally, a new landslide stretching 90 meters in Tho Vuc village in Ninh Khang commune was reported. This riverbank erosion directly threatens 75 households with 292 people. In Muong Lat District, many sections of National Highways 15C and 16, provincial roads 521E and 521D, and inter-communal roads have been damaged by landslides and remain unrepaired.

Notably, the branch road from Na Tao in Pu Nhi Commune to Muong Chanh has been severed in multiple places, making it impassable.

Local authorities in the Central Province of Nghe An and the Nhon Mai Border Guard Station in Tuong Duong District have urgently evacuated three households in Xa Mat village due to severe landslides. Many roads in Ky Son district including National Highway 7 through Chieu Luu commune, and the Na Loi - Pieng Lau - Huoi Xan, Xieng Thu - Bao Thang routes have been severely damaged by heavy rains and flash floods.

Since yesterday afternoon, residents of Tam Nong and Lam Thao districts in Phu Tho province have been crossing the Phong Chau bridge using a specialized ferry provided by the military. It was noted that each ferry trip carries about 40 people and motorcycles.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan