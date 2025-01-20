Several Vietnamese universities highly rank in global rankings

Students of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Technology (Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City) during a practical class

Many programs have been placed in the top 40-100, top 500, and top 600-700 by renowned international ranking organizations. This achievement is a direct result of the concerted efforts by Vietnamese institutions to enhance their academic programs and actively participate in prestigious global accreditation processes, thereby continuously elevating the quality of education.

At the end of 2024, China's Consultancy announced the world university rankings by academic field; in which Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics is the only university in Vietnam with a training major ranked 38th in the world.

The Finance program at Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics has achieved a global ranking of 38th, rising one position compared to 2023, according to ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. This marks the highest position ever attained by a Vietnamese university in this ranking system. Additionally, the university's Economics program is ranked in the top 201-300 globally, while its Business Administration program is listed in the top 301-400.

The latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS, UK) rankings for 2024 reveal that Ho Chi Minh City National University has achieved recognition for eight of its programs, placing them within the global top 51-700. Notably, Petroleum Engineering is ranked in the top 51-100, while Mathematics, Electrical - Electronic Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Agriculture and Forestry, Economics, Econometrics, Environmental Science, and Computer Science are all positioned in the top 351-500.

The remaining three majors are Business and Management Science, Chemistry, Physics and Space ranked in the top 501-650.

Previously, in 2022, the World University Ranking by Subject for global higher education institutions by Times Higher Education (THE, UK) also ranked for the first time the two groups of Social Sciences and Business and Economics of Ho Chi Minh City National University in the Top 601+.

Ho Chi Minh City National University has consistently demonstrated its leadership in Vietnamese higher education through its significant presence in global university rankings.

According to the QS rankings announced in mid-April 2024, Vietnam has seven universities and colleges listed among the world’s top institutions by major groups. The rankings include five fields—Social Sciences and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management—covering 55 disciplines and evaluating over 1,550 universities worldwide in this round.

Ho Chi Minh City National University is ranked in the world's top 51-100 for the second consecutive year in the field of Petroleum Engineering; the Mathematics group of Ton Duc Thang University is ranked 201-250; Hanoi National University is included in this ranking for the first time with the Petroleum Engineering group in the top 101-150, the Economics and Econometrics group in the top 451-500.

Associate Professor Bui Hoai Thang, who serves as the Head of the Training Department at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (member of Ho Chi Minh City National University), stated that the university's Petroleum Engineering major has achieved a ranking within the top 51-100 globally for two consecutive years according to the QS rankings. This recognition is a significant honor for both the students and the institution.

Many graduates from this discipline are sought after by leading oil and gas companies globally, often receiving substantial salaries. QS rankings by field are determined through a survey that heavily weighs academic reputation and the university's standing among employers.

According to an expert in educational quality assessment of Ho Chi Minh City National University, QS, THE, ShanghaiRanking Consultancy (China) are the most prestigious university ranking organizations in the world.

Various organizations employ distinct criteria and weighting systems for their rankings. However, when it comes to field-specific rankings, the focus typically centers on several key factors: the academic reputation of the institution, employer assessments of the university's standing, the average citation count per article, the productivity of scientific research, and the impact of the university's publications. Additionally, the IRN index, which measures the effectiveness of the university's collaborations with international partners, is also considered.

Universities with high-ranking majors should conduct a thorough evaluation of their programs, analyzing which criteria have been met and which have not. This analysis will provide valuable insights for making necessary adjustments and improvements to the training process.

The quality of university education is not static, but rather a dynamic process of continuous improvement. Each major and institution must constantly adapt to the evolving demands of the labor market and employers. This necessitates a proactive approach to curriculum development and pedagogical practices.

Vice Principal Quach Thanh Hai of Ho Chi Minh City University of Technical Education remarked that assessing quality in line with international standards and university rankings is essential for higher education institutions amid increasing competition. Institutions aim to have numerous programs and majors accredited by international organizations, which in turn enhances their reputation and brand on a global scale. This drive for international recognition motivates schools to continually improve their training quality, ensuring that graduates meet the desired standards of quality, efficiency, and productivity sought by employers.