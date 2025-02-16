Several projects added to Tan Kien specialized medical complex

After more than 10 years of implementing Phase 1, several modern hospitals and healthcare centers in the Tan Kien specialized medical cluster in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, have been put into operation effectively.

A corner of Tan Kien specialized medical complex in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City



The facilities include Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, Children’s Hospital 1, Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital, and a forensic medicine psychiatric center.

The city is currently adjusting the 1/2000-scale zoning plan for Phase 2, increasing the initial planning area from 55.03 hectares to 73 hectares, and has implemented compensation and land clearance work to ensure the project is on schedule.

This phase will include the addition of several important projects to meet the growing healthcare needs of the people, including Facility 2 of the 115 Emergency Center, Trauma and Orthopedics Hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds, a testing and calibration center, a blood bank, a high-tech screening diagnostic center, and a practice hospital of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine.

The area will also be developed into a green healthcare model, focusing on investments in public service areas, parks, and sports grounds, as well as accommodation facilities for patients' families.

According to Associate Professor, Ph.D., Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the Tan Kien specialized medical cluster is being developed into a specialized medical center in the ASEAN region with modern infrastructures. It is one of the key projects of the city marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

By Thanh Son—Translated by Kim Khanh