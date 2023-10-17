Serious landslides occur on provincial road section in Ninh Thuan Province

The prolonged heavy rain has caused a series of serious landslides on Provincial Road 707, the section passing through Bac Ai District, Ninh Thuan Province.

On the morning of October 17, the Steering Committee of Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Ninh Thuan Province reported a quick update on the flood and landslide situation occurring in the area.

Accordingly, the prolonged heavy rain has caused a series of serious landslides on Provincial Road 707, the section from Phuoc Hoa to Phuoc Binh communes of Bac Ai District.

According to the data, along the provincial road between Km15 and Km20 in Phuoc Hoa Commune, there have been a total of 17 landslide incidents, with two of them resulting in road blockages.

Of these, at Km15+500, the prolonged heavy rain caused two-thirds of the roadbed to subside, covering an area measuring 7 meters in length, 5 meters in width, and reaching a depth of 4.5 meters. Additionally, at Km19+800, a landslide completely covered the road with rocks and soil, causing traffic congestion.

To guarantee the safety of individuals and vehicles using this road, the Bac Ai District's People's Committee, the Ninh Thuan Province's Department of Transportation, and relevant organizations have coordinated efforts to deploy vehicles and manpower for the collection and removal of soil and rocks that have obstructed the road to fully reopen the route and facilitate the local residents' traveling.

As of now, vehicles can temporarily move along Provincial Road 707. However, the authorities also advise the public to be cautious when passing through areas with flooding and fast-flowing water.