Security cameras strengthen public safety in Ho Chi Minh City

Security camera networks installed across wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City are helping authorities detect violations more quickly, solve crimes, and improve public order in neighborhoods once troubled by crime and disorder.

Police force in Hoc Mon Commune installs an additional 39 AI-powered cameras, bringing the total to 154 cameras monitoring key roads and areas (Photo: Nguyen Tan)

Security camera systems installed across many wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City are enabling authorities to quickly detect violations, track down criminals, and address urban order issues. Their effectiveness is especially evident in alleys and residential neighborhoods that once caused residents to worry about public safety.

About a decade ago, the area behind An Suong Bus Station, including the alley in Residential Group 15 and Tran Thi Cat Street in Dong Lan Hamlet, Ba Diem Commune, was considered a public security hotspot. Drug users gathered there to inject drugs, while thieves left local residents living in fear.

The situation has since improved.

Alongside efforts by local authorities and police, security cameras have been installed at key locations, enabling officials to monitor the area and respond promptly to incidents.

On July 21, Ba Diem Commune Police inspected and maintained the security camera system and trimmed trees blocking camera views in several locations. Video footage is transmitted to the commune police command center for monitoring and investigations.

Head Nguyen Trung Kien of Dong Lan Hamlet said thefts in the alley behind An Suong Bus Station have declined, and drug users no longer gather there to use illegal drugs. Residents now feel safer going about their daily lives.

Security cameras are also being used in many localities to detect illegal dumping and the encroachment of roads and sidewalks.

In mid-July, the Vinh Loc Commune People's Committee fined three people a total of VND4.5 million (US$171) for illegally dumping trash on Rach Cau Suoi Road. All violations were recorded by security cameras.

In Binh Chanh Commune, local authorities fined five people for improper waste disposal at the Binh Thuan intersection. The offenders were also required to collect the trash they had dumped.

According to local authorities, these cases demonstrate that security cameras help detect violations quickly, strengthen deterrence, and contribute to building a more orderly urban environment. Public awareness of maintaining cleanliness in residential areas has also gradually improved.

Security cameras prove vital in crime crackdowns across the city

Security cameras have increasingly become an important source of evidence in crime prevention and investigations.

In March 2026, footage from a security camera outside a resident's home enabled Binh Tan Ward Police to quickly identify and arrest Tran Van Binh for investigation on suspicion of theft. Earlier, Binh had stolen a 38-kilogram Bandog dog before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Investigators said that in many criminal cases, security camera footage helps identify suspects' physical characteristics, vehicles, escape routes, and the timing of crimes. The information is crucial for narrowing the list of suspects, shortening investigations, and improving case-solving efficiency.

Another case in Binh Chanh Commune highlighted the value of the camera network.

On the evening of May 4, 2026, a resident was tricked into surrendering a motorcycle near An Suong Bus Station. Binh Chanh Commune Police worked with the Criminal Police Division of Ho Chi Minh City Police to trace the suspect using footage from cameras along multiple roads.

Based on the footage, investigators quickly reconstructed the suspect's escape route, identified Tran Dinh Thien, and arrested him.

According to Binh Chanh Commune Police, in addition to supporting investigations into theft and robbery cases, the security camera system also helps detect unlawful gatherings and traffic violations, contributing to maintaining public security at the community level.

In Tan Son Nhat Ward, police advised authorities to restore six security cameras and install 14 additional cameras at key locations. The ward has also encouraged residents and businesses to install cameras, gradually creating a broader surveillance network.

Similarly, Hoc Mon Commune Police have installed 39 additional artificial intelligence-powered cameras, bringing the total to 154 cameras monitoring roads and other key locations.

According to Hoc Mon Commune Police, after more than one month of operation, the system helped officers promptly identify and disperse a group of about 15 teenagers gathered late at night, assisted in investigating one theft and one assault case, detected 13 cases of illegal occupation of sidewalks and roadways, and helped identify a suspect in a robbery case.

By staff wrtiers - Translated by Anh Quan