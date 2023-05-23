SEA Games 32 athletes receive honor for excellent performance

State President Vo Van Thuong highly appreciated outstanding athletes and teams for winning gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia at an honoring ceremony that was held at the President's Office in Hanoi on May 23.

Speaking at the meeting, State President Vo Van Thuong acknowledged and praised the efforts of all athletes.

He underscored that the Vietnamese sports delegation showed the Vietnamese people’s spirit of solidarity, nobility, and purity which was highly appreciated by international friends.

It is the first time that Vietnam secured the top place at a Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) held outside its territory with a total number of 359 medals, including 136 gold medals, broke the SEA Games record, and set four records.

On behalf of the Party and State, State President Vo Van Thuong presented Labor Medals and certificates of merit to outstanding athletes for their excellent performances at the 32nd SEA Games.

Some pictures of the honoring ceremony: