Schools propose many solutions to enhance AI application

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology yesterday coordinated with educational units to organize a seminar named ‘Artificial Intelligence and applications in schools’ with the participation of nearly 200 educational administrators including representatives from departments of Education and Training and school administrators.

At the seminar, speakers analyzed the strengths and limitations of AI as well as the potential benefits of AI application to the education sector in Vietnam. On that basis, representatives of school units have proposed many solutions to promote the application of AI in training for the creation of a generation of dynamic students, to meet innovation requirements.

Sharing at the workshop, Dr. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Research Team Leader of the THRIVE STEM education program at the University of Missouri (USA), said that in order to protect the privacy and information security of students, the educational administrating agencies need to establish clear guidelines for data collection, storage and use, and avoid heavy reliance on AI. During teaching and learning, teachers still play an important role in fostering relationships and understanding students' socio-emotional needs.