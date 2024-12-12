Education

School buses must be painted in dark yellow from January 1, 2025

From January 1, 2025, commercial vehicles transporting preschool and school children must follow the rules of painting dark yellow and displaying signs.

According to Decree 51 recently issued by the Government in line with Point a, Clause 1, Article 46 of the Law on Road Traffic Safety and Order, commercial vehicles carrying preschool children and students must be painted dark yellow on the outside of the vehicle body.

Additionally, the front and both side windows must follow the rules for displaying signs indicating that the vehicles are specifically used for transporting preschool and school children.

These regulations will take effect from January 1, 2025.

By Phan Thao-Translated by Huyen Huong

