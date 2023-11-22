Scholarship gives strength to students across country

The annual program, titled “Tiep suc den truong” (Giving Strength to Students) run by the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper, offered 244 in total to poor students throughout the country on November 21.

The award ceremony was co-organized by the HCMC Youth Union and the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper at the HCMC Television station on the evening of November 21 with the participation of Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

The organization board granted 138 scholarships with a total value of more than VND2 billion (US$82,000) to disadvantaged freshmen in seven provinces in the southeastern region; and 106 others in Nghe An, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and Nha Trang.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc praised the Youth Union of the city, the Tuoi Tre Newspaper, and donors for supporting and caring for the young generations. Sustainable poverty reduction is an important political task that the entire political system and government have determined to implement. The municipal authorities not only pay attention to people's daily basis, such as food, clothing, and shelter but also issue policies to develop education and talent promotion.

This year’s “Tiep suc den truong” (Giving Strength to Students) program, will spend VND19 billion to offer scholarships worth VND15 million, VND20 million, and VND50 million each to 1,200 poor students to graduate with a four-year degree throughout the country.