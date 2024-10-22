Sa Ky - Ly Son transport route temporarily suspended due to rough seas

On the morning of October 22, the Sa Ky Port Management Board and the People’s Committee of Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province, announced the temporary suspension of passenger transport services on the Sa Ky - Ly Son route and vice versa.

Ms. Pham Thi Huong, Chairwoman of the Ly Son District People’s Committee, explained that rough seas, strong winds, and high waves have made maritime travel extremely difficult. To ensure the safety of residents and tourists, all passenger transport services on the Sa Ky - Ly Son route and the Ly Son - Be Island route have been temporarily halted until further notice.

Local authorities have proactively implemented the "four on-site" plan and are prepared with food reserves in case weather conditions worsen.

The Chairwoman also noted that the district is closely monitoring weather conditions and will keep boat operators and the public informed to help them respond accordingly. She confirmed that the island's food supplies remain sufficient for the time being.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan