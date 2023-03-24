Sa Huynh Culture recognized as Special National Monument Ranking Certificate

The People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province this morning held a ceremony to announce and receive Special National Monument Ranking Certificate for Sa Huynh Culture.

The Sa Huynh Cultural Relics were first discovered in Sa Huynh and set its name as Sa Huynh Culture which has been studied by archaeologists since the 20th century.

Of these, the six relic sites included Long Thanh, Phu Khuong, Thanh Duc, Champa culture area in Sa Huynh space, An Khe lagoon and An Khe channel, Cua Lo River.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province Tran Hoang Tuan stressed that the Sa Huynh Cultural Relics being recognized as special national heritages by Prime Minister was a great honor and also a responsibility of the Party, authorities and ethics people of the Central province on the preservation and promotion of special values of the relics.

Associate Professor, Dr. Bui Van Liem, a member of the National Cultural Heritage Council informed that Sa Huynh Culture spread to the Central region from localities of Ha Tinh to Binh Thuan, Dong Nai. The heart of this culture is in the provinces of Quang Ngai, Quang Nam and the Northern part of Binh Dinh.

The residents of Sa Huynh Culture ordinarily work in the fields of farming, fishing, making jewelry, pottery, fine arts, and glass casting, especially the big burial jars of Sa Huynh Culture normally concentrated at coastal sand dunes spreading to coastal islands.

There are some relics of Sa Huynh Culture: