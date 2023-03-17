RSV cases in kids tend to increase dramatically

The number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in kids tends to increase dramatically, especially in children with underlying medical conditions

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Thi Hong Hanh, Director of the Respiratory Center under the National Children's Hospital said that as of March 16, the hospital received numerous children infected with the respiratory syncytial virus for examination and treatment.

In the first half of March, the children’s hospital received 2,500-3,000 patients per day, even nearly 4,000 children a day. Almost patients get respiratory illness with persistent respiratory symptoms due to temperature fluctuations between day and night.

From the beginning of the year to now, the hospital has performed treatment for more than 1,000 RSV cases; and currently, around 150 severe patients are treated at its respiratory center. Notably, one-month-old infants with severe respiratory viral infections have symptoms of respiratory failure and must be supported with medical oxygen cylinders.

Currently, there is no preventive vaccine to prevent RSV so people are recommended to maintain nutrition for children and keep the environment clean.