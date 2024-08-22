Culture/art

RoK painters join art exhibition in HCMC

Vietnamese painters and their peers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are joining an exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City within an exchange program themed “Meeting HCMC and Daegu”.

At the art exhibition (Photo: Quoc Thanh)

The exhibition features 44 artworks on materials like oil, lacquer, silk and acrylic, created by 11 Vietnamese artists and Korean painters Choi Sang-dae, Kwon Jung-ho and Kim Jin-hyuk.

The drawings introduce the countries’ natural landscapes and history, including Vietnam’s rivers and traditional dances, along with Daegu Stadium and shrines in the RoK.

Luong Bien Luu, one of the Vietnamese artists, said the event is a chance for the painters to improve their skills and bolster cultural exchange.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, RoK painter Kim Jin-Hyuk expressed his hope that relations between HCMC and Daegu will expand further in the future.

The exhibition will last until August 22.

