Rice seeds, gifts delivered to border residents in Laos

SGGP

Quang Tri Provincial Border Guard Command yesterday coordinated with the People’s Committee of Huong Phung Commune, Huong Hoa District in Quang Tri Province along with local benefactors to organize a gift-giving program.

The meaningful program, titled “Border of Friendship”, took place at the marker No. 597 on the Vietnam-Laos border on the occasion of the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025).

As part of this practical initiative, the organizers delivered 200 gift packages consisting of 1.7 tons of high-quality rice seeds, one ton of rice, bottles of cooking oil and fish sauce, and other essential goods to the people of Cheng Hamlet, Huong Phung Commune, and to the residents and police forces of May Hamlet, Sepon District, Savannakhet Province, Laos.

Some photos at the gift-giving program to the border residents in Laos:

img-20250519-113443-1675-4329.jpg
img-20250519-113503-2500-105.jpg
img-20250519-113453-681-8269.jpg
By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

border residents in Laos gift-giving program marker No. 597 on the Vietnam-Laos border rice seeds

