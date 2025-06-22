Revolutionary press lights path for generations of journalists

As Vietnam marks the 100th anniversary of Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025), generations of journalists in the digital era are continuing the legacy of a century-old press tradition.

At the 2025 National Press Festival, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents the updated map of 34 provinces and cities to readers. Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Trong Nghia, and delegates see the map presented by the newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Each journalist, in different fields and at various ages, shares a common commitment to building a revolutionary Vietnamese press imbued with the ideals of the people, the Party, and the spirit of resistance. It remains a powerful ideological weapon in the struggle for national independence and unification, as well as in the ongoing effort to build and defend the nation.

From June 19 to 21, the National Press Festival 2025 was held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi under the theme "Vietnamese Journalism: Loyalty, Creativity, Courage, and Innovation for National Development and Defense."

Each exhibition booth at the festival tells a vivid story, reflecting the evolution, renewal, and global integration of Vietnamese journalism. The event not only honors the profession’s most significant achievements but also serves as an exchange between journalists and the public, where tradition meets modernity and where participants collectively reflect on the proud, century-long journey of Vietnam’s revolutionary press.

Not far from the Press Festival stands the Vietnam Press Museum, located at the headquarters of the Vietnam Journalists Association. The museum preserves artifacts and documents about generations of journalists, offering a profound insight into the history of the nation’s press. Over the past five years, the museum has served not only as a historical archive but also as a symbolic "red address," a place of inspiration and education in journalistic tradition for future generations.

Bui Hoang Hiep, a journalism student at the Academy of Journalism and Communication, takes photos at the Vietnam Press Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

A new generation of journalism students traces the roots of revolutionary press at the Vietnam Press Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

The loudspeaker on the northern bank of the Ben Hai River used to deliver messages from the authorities and play music for people on the southern side during the war is now on display at the Vietnam Press Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

Modern journalism embraces digital technology, offering readers a broader range of choices and enriched experiences. (Photo: SGGP)

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh