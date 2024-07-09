Revenue from land reaches over US$ 426 million in first 6 months

According to a report by Director Nguyen Toan Thang of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City, during the first six months of 2024, revenue from land-related activities reached VND10,949 billion (US$426,930,648).

Director Nguyen Toan Thang of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City reported the figure at yesterday’s meeting on the first six-month mission and the plan for the last six months of 2024 with Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the HCMC People’s Committee.

According to Director Thang, during the first six months of 2024, revenue from land-related activities reached VND10,949 billion (US$426,930,648), representing a 51-percent increase compared to the same period last year. This revenue accounted for 4.1 percent of the city’s total budget, highlighting the significant contribution of the land sector to the overall budget.

The Department has also advised the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to resolve problems such as compensation, support, and resettlement of the city’s key projects including the Thu Thiem 4 Bridge, Can Gio Bridge, and Ring Road 4 projects; Nguyen Khoi Bridge and Road; infrastructure construction and environmental improvement of Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Rach Nuoc Len Canal; renovation of Xuyen Tam Canal, Doi Canal’s northern bank, the Ring Road 2 project and the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai Expressway.

On the other hand, the Department has also advised and guided people's committees of districts, communes, and Thu Duc City to resolve difficulties and problems in compensation, support, and resettlement in the area with a total of 281 dossiers.

In 2024, the department plans to submit 32 projects to the City Land Valuation Council for appraisal and to the City People's Committee for approval, with a total estimated value of VND 7,228 billion (excluding annual land lease projects).

Regarding the implementation of the 2024 Land Law, the department is urgently studying the implementation of the Government’s Decree 71/2024/NĐ-CP on land prices to resolve over 100 annual land lease collection dossiers, generating revenue for the budget.

In particular, the department has advised the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to resolve difficulties and problems in the implementation of the 2024 Land Law.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong praised the Department of Natural Resources and Environment's hard work in the past.

To finish the tasks in the last 6 months of the year, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong requested the leaders of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to make more efforts to fulfill the set goals and objectives.

Not only the Department of Natural Resources and Environment but also related departments, agencies and units need to join hands to implement synchronous solutions so that their work can go smoothly facilitating city dwellers and businesses and bringing benefits for them.

By Minh Hai - Translated by Anh Quan