Resolution 98 carries expectations of HCMC citizens

A month after the enactment of the NA's Resolution 98/2023/QH15, which pilots several specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC's development, many tasks have been actively undertaken by the city.

This highlights the proactive engagement of HCMC's entire socio-political structure.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, said that HCMC citizens hold high expectations for Resolution 98. He mentioned that in addition to the feeling of pride, such high expectations also deeply worry him. The main concern does not lie in the process of detailing the 44 specific mechanisms and policies across seven realms, as this groundwork has been prepared well in advance alongside the creation of Resolution 98.

These details will be finalized and presented to the relevant authorities by the end of 2023. The most vital aspect is the requirement to assemble a considerable number of individuals who possess the essential commitment and skills, closely linked with each specific element to ensure the precise, inventive, and efficient execution of their designated tasks.

As for the resources for the implementation of Resolution 98, HCMC has received input from central to city leaders, researchers, experts, and even the sincere expressions of many city voters. However, the intricate intertwining of advantages and complex challenges does not allow HCMC to remain only enthusiastic and optimistic in normal circumstances. Instead, it must proactively seize advantages and be ready to respond to unforeseen developments beyond expectations.

In this regard, the process of implementing Resolution 54/2017/QH14 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC's development has provided the city with valuable lessons and experiences. Mr. Mai emphasizes that Resolution 98 grants specific mechanisms and policies to HCMC. These are tools and means to achieve the city's development goals quickly, remarkably, and sustainably. However, the execution and success hinge on individuals. This poses a trial for the entire political apparatus of HCMC. Immediate action must be taken, producing outcomes with the mindset of embracing this opportunity and honor, ensuring no room for regrets.

Regarding the question of whether the workforce of officials, civil servants, and employees in HCMC can cope with the immense workload across numerous tasks, Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that empowering the city with authority, along with specialized mechanisms and policies, requires a municipal workforce not only possessing professional competence but also embodying the traits of innovative thinking, bold action, and accountability. Thus, the primary concern in implementing Resolution 98 is forging a strong link between technical expertise and the political sphere.

It is essential to proactively and effectively execute Politburo Conclusion 14/KL on encouraging and safeguarding the dynamism and creativity of officials for the collective benefit. Concurrently, a comprehensive assessment of operational procedures, including organizational structure and personnel, is being undertaken to introduce necessary enhancements. The aim is to ensure that HCMC boasts a public administration apparatus staffed with personnel at all levels and across sectors who possess the requisite skills, qualifications, and capacity to effectively carry out their duties.

Additionally, HCMC is also implementing a project to establish an effective and service-oriented administrative system that serves the people and promotes development. Moreover, the city is exploring the implementation of policies related to income increment, housing, training, talent attraction, and welfare benefits.

The crucial aspect is that citizens witness an enhancement in their quality of life.

Mr. Phan Van Mai said that confidence will be cultivated through the outcomes of the team's endeavors and the values it upholds, leading to an enhancement in quality of life. The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has deliberated and mutually pledged that embracing and piloting various specific mechanisms and policies outlined in Resolution 98 is not a matter of choice but rather a significant mission entrusted by the country's leadership and citizens to the city. To live up to this faith, the city must make astute and confident decisions in selecting and appointing capable and dedicated officials, particularly key officials, to execute these tasks.

When Resolution 98 came into effect, the city promptly formed steering committees. Until now, these committees have been actively engaged with a sense of urgency and determination in their work, Mr. Phan Van Mai cited.

During this implementation, HCMC will follow the approach of "1 plan, 10 measures, 20 adjustments." If officials come across issues beyond their authority, they will report to the steering committee; this committee holds responsibility for decisions and is accountable for its role in ensuring that officials are not exposed to risks.

Considering the benefits, as the specific mechanisms and policies come into effect and demonstrate their impact, HCMC will witness a noteworthy surge in socio-economic advancement. Both the populace and enterprises will gain considerable advantages from this advancement.

Infrastructure development projects encompassing transportation, urban zones, housing, and commercial endeavors, along with the mechanisms to propel science and technology forward, are expected to aid the city in tackling challenges like traffic congestion, flooding, and environmental aesthetics and promoting transformative development, contributing to enhancing the citizens' standard of living while and building a more civilized city.

More specifically, Resolution 98 is poised to dismantle barriers and bottlenecks, expediting administrative procedures across multiple domains and cutting down costs. Furthermore, this resolution empowers HCMC to allocate public investment funds toward poverty alleviation and job creation; the HCMC People's Council has ratified a resolution outlining this, with a cumulative budget of nearly VND2.8 trillion. Additionally, under Resolution 98, HCMC has instituted mechanisms to assist businesses through measures like lowered loan interest rates and the implementation of investment stimulus projects.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, with the implementation of Resolution 98, numerous immediate opportunities will emerge for HCMC to embrace, including the initiation of several substantial projects. Mr. Mai illustrates this with the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model as an example. The city has conducted an assessment of the current status of lands along Metro Line 1, Line 2, Belt Road 3, Belt Road 4, and the HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway.

This assessment has revealed thousands of hectares of land suitable for the application of this model, making a significant contribution to generating resources for investment and development. Concurrently, the urban development model intertwined with transportation is poised to function as the nucleus of future urban zones, facilitating a comprehensive overhaul of urban development in HCMC.

At the same time, HCMC is also assessing projects that can be undertaken through methods such as BOT, BT, and PPP in the fields of culture, sports, healthcare, and education. The city is expected to draw significant investment capital for these endeavors. In the immediate future, HCMC has identified five potential BOT projects, amounting to a total investment of approximately VND37 trillion, and three BT projects, with a combined investment of nearly VND10 trillion.

Projects employing the PPP approach in the realms of culture, sports, healthcare, and education are anticipated to attract over VND20 trillion. The Belt Road 2 and Belt Road 4 are also poised for early implementation in alignment with the policy mechanisms of Resolution 98.

Moreover, thanks to Resolution 98, pivotal investment initiatives like the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, chip and integrated circuit manufacturing projects, housing developments, and various other sectors will draw non-budgetary investments totaling billions of US dollars.

Given the capability of the HCMC Finance and Investment State-Owned Company to secure substantial domestic and international loans for significant projects, there is potential to mobilize capital and orchestrate the construction and completion of the 220km metro system by 2035. A lot can be accomplished and realized through Resolution 98. It all rests on the city’s actions, said Mr. Phan Van Mai.