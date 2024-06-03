Residents, tourists enthusiastically participate in HCMC River Festival

On June 2, residents and tourists continued to flock to join and support sideline activities within the framework of the 2nd Ho Chi Minh City River Festival, spanning ten days from May 31 to June 9.

Visitors explore culinary delights at the Water Festival.

Among them, the Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen (In the Wharf, On the Boat) space at Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Inner-city Wharf (opposite No.1 Hoang Sa Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1) recreated the ambiance of the old Southwest floating market and showcased specialties from various regions that piqued visitors' interest.

For instance, booths featured waterway tourism products and yachts from the Vietnam Yacht Club; interactive activities for visitors included experiencing handicrafts, coconut leaf weaving, and introducing Southern folk dishes, fruits, and cakes. The floating stage hosted cultural and artistic performances free of charge in the evenings, such as Don Ca Tai Tu (Southern amateur music), Cai Luong (reformed opera), and acoustic music.

Stand-up paddleboarding athletes race on the Saigon River on June 2.

Tourists can explore independently or purchase all-inclusive tour packages from local travel agencies.

At the Inner-city Wharf, Nhieu Loc Boat Company offers three tour packages for visiting the floating market.

Many international tourists enthusiastically support the rowers.

During this event, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports hosts a Cultural Space at Bach Dang Park, showcasing various art forms of national cultural heritage recognized by UNESCO. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 31, June 1, June 7, and June 8, aiming to engage the public in appreciating and preserving Vietnam's traditional cultural values amidst international integration.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan