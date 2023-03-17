Reference exchange rate down VND2 on March 17

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,620 on March 17, down VND2 from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,801 and the floor rate VND/US$22,439.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks followed a declining trend.

At 8:30 a.m., Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,380, and the selling rate at VND/US$23,750, both down VND10 from the end of March 16.

BIDV kept both rates unchanged at VND/US$23,420 (buying) and VND/US$23,720 (selling).

During the week from March 13-17, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days and up on the following two before turning around to go down on Friday. It ended the week down VND18 from the rate at the beginning of the week.