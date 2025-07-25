Consumer credit outstanding in HCMC nears VND1.34 quadrillion in 6 months

The number accounted for 93 percent of the consumer credit outstanding in the Southeast region including HCMC and Dong Nai Province, said Deputy Director Nguyen Duc Lenh of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Region 2 yesterday afternoon.

Dong Nai Province accounted for VND102,000 billion, or 7 percent.

According to the latest updated data, by the end of June 2025, the total consumer credit outstanding in the Southeast region including HCMC and Dong Nai Province reached nearly VND1.5 quadrillion, accounting for over 27 percent of the total credit outstanding in the region. This represents a 6 percent increase compared to the end of 2024 and a 13.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

In terms of the purpose of consumer loans, lending for the purchase, rental, construction, or repair of housing, as well as the transfer of land use rights for residential construction, holds the largest share. The credit outstanding for this sector reached over VND877,000 billion, accounting for nearly 61 percent of the total consumer credit outstanding in the region. Following this is lending for the purchase of household appliances and equipment, with an outstanding balance of nearly VND234,000 billion in the first six months, up 17.8 percent compared to the end of 2024. This segment also ranks high, accounting for 16 percent of the total consumer credit outstanding.

The SBV Deputy Director added that consumer credit in HCMC and Dong Nai in the first half of the year was driven not only by monetary and credit policies but also by the diversification of consumer credit products, coupled with flexible payment methods, suitable interest rates and loan terms.

In particular, the increased application of technology in consumer lending by credit institutions and finance companies, along with the push toward comprehensive financial development, is considered a key solution in expanding consumer credit safely and effectively. These factors not only meet the borrowing needs of individuals but also contribute to promoting production, business, and economic growth.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan