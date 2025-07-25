HEPZA holds dialogue to clarify development path for integrated technology zones

HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) held a dialogue with the business community to address bottlenecks and clarify development strategies for the coming period on July 25.

At the meeting, HEPZA representatives outlined plans to transform export processing and industrial zones toward high-tech, biotechnology, and circular industry models.

However, several companies admitted they were still unclear about the criteria for “high technology” and expressed concerns about their ability to access policies under the new model. Many firms operating in Cat Lai Industrial Park urged the city to issue more specific guidelines to help them proactively upgrade their technology.

Businesses also raised complaints about overlapping procedures for construction permits, environmental licensing, and fire safety certification. In some cases, facilities such as restrooms and wastewater tanks were ordered dismantled due to permit discrepancies, creating additional hurdles in obtaining environmental approvals.

Companies further reported difficulties in adjusting investment certificates, adding functions for subleasing factory space, or applying for APEC Business Travel Cards (ABTC). Numerous applications were returned for not meeting legal requirements, while verification standards between agencies remain inconsistent.

In response, HEPZA said it was working closely with municipal departments to review and resolve legal bottlenecks, especially in investment, planning, construction, and environmental management. It plans to propose that the HCMC People’s Committee soon issue support mechanisms for businesses transitioning to eco-industrial and high-tech models, including assistance with technology assessments, wastewater and emission treatment, greenhouse gas inventories, technical consultancy for cleaner production, and measures to reduce energy use and operating costs.

For individual cases, HEPZA pledged to continue holding thematic dialogues and on-site training sessions while strengthening “one-stop” mechanisms to accelerate application processing. The city also took note of calls to avoid rigid application of new regulations to already-licensed businesses, ensuring stable production amid ongoing economic challenges.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan