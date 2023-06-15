Red River Delta region must improve education quality

As per the Ministry of Education and Training, the Red River Delta region must pay attention to the improvement of education quality.

The Ministry of Education and Training held a conference to develop education and training in the Red River Delta region to 2030, with a vision to 2045 in the Northern Province of Nam Dinh yesterday.

The conference was held to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 30-NQ/TW dated November 23, 2022 on socio-economic development and assurance of national defense and security in the Red River Delta until 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The Red River Delta consists of 2 cities under the Central Government, Hanoi, Hai Phong and 9 provinces including Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh. The region leads the country in terms of education quality, most clearly shown by the results of the high school graduation exam and the results of the national exam for excellent students which is always in the country’s top ten.

However, education in the Red River Delta is also facing many difficulties. The rapid economic development, urbanization, and rapid population growth in the country have made some sectors including education less further developing despite the government’s attention.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that the Red River Delta’s education sector must rise to higher standards, gradually achieving international standards, especially in localities with good socio-economic development conditions such as Ha Noi, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hai Phong.