Real estate increasingly appealing to foreign investors

The Ministry revealed that in January 2024, the registered capital of foreign direct investment (FDI) increased sharply; simultaneously, the disbursement of FDI also surged.
Specifically, the total FDI capital registered in Vietnam in the first 10 days of January reached US$2.36 billion, an increase of more than 40 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
Notably, up to $1.27 billion of FDI capital was poured into the real estate sector, accounting for 53.9 percent of total registered investment capital and doubling compared to January 2023. Thus, after a long time standing in second place among fields and industries, by January 2024, attracting FDI into real estate has made a breakthrough rising to the top position.
The sharp increase in FDI capital flows into Vietnam in the real estate sector from the beginning of 2024 is said to be a promising start, especially in the manufacturing sector. Improvements in infrastructure development and reform of administrative procedures are helping the market become attractive to international investors.