Real estate increasingly appealing to foreign investors

Real estate is increasingly appealing to foreign investors, according to the Foreign Investment Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The Ministry revealed that in January 2024, the registered capital of foreign direct investment (FDI) increased sharply; simultaneously, the disbursement of FDI also surged.

Specifically, the total FDI capital registered in Vietnam in the first 10 days of January reached US$2.36 billion, an increase of more than 40 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Notably, up to $1.27 billion of FDI capital was poured into the real estate sector, accounting for 53.9 percent of total registered investment capital and doubling compared to January 2023. Thus, after a long time standing in second place among fields and industries, by January 2024, attracting FDI into real estate has made a breakthrough rising to the top position.

The sharp increase in FDI capital flows into Vietnam in the real estate sector from the beginning of 2024 is said to be a promising start, especially in the manufacturing sector. Improvements in infrastructure development and reform of administrative procedures are helping the market become attractive to international investors.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan