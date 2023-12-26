FDI disbursement reaches new record

Foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in Vietnam neared US$36.61 billion as of December 20, 2023, up 32.1 percent over the same period in 2022, announced the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

FDI attraction situation in Vietnam in 2023 (Photo: the Ministry of Planning and Investment)



The disbursement of FDI capital hit a new record of around US$23.18 billion as of December 20, 2023, up 3.5 percent over the year 2022.

According to data from the Foreign Investment Agency, there were 3,188 newly registered projects, an increase of 56.6 percent, with the total value of nearly US$20.19 billion, up 62.2 percent over the same period last year.

Thus, both the number of new projects and newly-registered capital increased sharply.

Apart from newly registered capital, Vietnam had 1,262 projects registering to adjust investment capital, up 14 percent over the same period in 2022. However, total additional capital was more than US$7.88 billion, down to 22.1 percent over the same period.

As for the form of capital contribution and share purchase, investment capital reached more than US$8.5 billion, increasing 65.7 percent over the same period last year.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong