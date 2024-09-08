“Read station” providing knowledge, cultural space opens in HCMC

A “Read Station” promoting reading habits among people was inaugurated at No.311 on Nguyen Thai Binh Street in HCMC’s Tan Binh District on September 7.

The “Read Station” promoting reading habits among people opens at No.311 on Nguyen Thai Binh Street in HCMC’s Tan Binh District. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Read station” provides books and knowledge and creates an intellectual space where people can learn, work, and connect.

The station has become an ideal destination for book lovers seeking a quiet space to read, work, enhance their knowledge, and connect with family and friends for over a year.

Following the opening of the first “Read Station” on Huynh Thuc Khang Street in Dong Da District of Hanoi, in September, the Alpha Books Joint-Stock Company (Alpha Books) has opened two others on Thanh Nhan Street in Hai Ba Trung District in the capital city and 311 Nguyen Thai Binh Street in Tan Binh District’s Ward 12 of HCMC. The station is a 4-in-1 integrated model that combines a bookstore, café, library, and a knowledge and cultural sharing space with each other.

Additionally, the “Read Stations” regularly host book discussion sessions, exchanges between authors and readers, and workshops on life skills to provide valuable knowledge in a highly interactive and practical manner to visitors.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh