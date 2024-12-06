Business

Rare fruits, vegetables featured at Da Lat Flower Festival 2024

SGGPO

Da Lat Vegetable and Flower Market officially opened, featuring 120 booths and drawing significant visitor interest, on the morning of December 6.

Signature agricultural products of Da Lat are showcased at the market.

As one of the ten main events of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024, the market brings together 70 organizations and individuals showcasing vegetables, flowers, agricultural tourism, and OCOP products that highlight the unique strengths of Da Lat City, Bao Loc City, and districts across Lam Dong Province.

Many mini and colorful agricultural products are introduced to attendees at the Da Lat Vegetable and Flower Market.

The event serves as a platform for producers, processors, and businesses in the vegetable, flower, and specialty product sectors of Da Lat and Lam Dong to network, exchange information, seek partners, and establish trade agreements.

People learn about various types of plants at the market.

Each evening, organizers collaborate with local businesses to host free vegetable buffets featuring dishes crafted from Da Lat's signature vegetables. The program also includes flower arrangement workshops led by international floral designers.

The event runs through December 15, 2024.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan

