Rach Mieu Bridge to undergo load testing, repairs from August 13-15

The Road Management Zone IV under the Transport Ministry yesterday informed that from August 13-15, load testing and repairs will be conducted on Rach Mieu Bridge in the Mekong Delta.

Rach Mieu Bridge usually endures serious traffic congestion


The tasks of load testing and repairs will involve the cooperation of authorities from both provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre.

These tasks are scheduled to happen from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. each night from August 13-15. During these times, traffic control measures will be in place under the monitoring of the two above provinces, including the use of flashing lights and illuminated signs to ensure safety.

Each load test will last 30 minutes, during which all motor vehicles (except for two-wheeled ones and ambulances) will be prohibited from crossing the bridge. After each test, traffic will be allowed to resume. Upon completion of all tests, the inspection team will clean up the site and restore the area to its original condition.

Ben Tre Province Traffic Safety Committee has requested that the temporary Rach Mieu ferry service coordinate to regulate traffic during the bridge inspection.

Rach Mieu Bridge, connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces, has been in operation since 2009. Despite various measures implemented by the authorities of both provinces to alleviate traffic congestion in the area, the problem persists. Additionally, the bridge has experienced significant wear and tear over the years.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Thanh Tam

