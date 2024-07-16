Rach Gia- Nam Du express boat service resumed

The express boat service for the Rach Gia- Nam Du route was resumed on July 16 after nearly three consecutive days of suspension due to bad weather.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Son Commune, Nam Du Island in Kien Hai District, the province of Kien Giang Vo Hoang Han informed that four express boats carrying approximately 700 trapped tourists returned to the mainland on July 16.

During the three-day long suspension, the owners of accommodation facilities and restaurants in the island commune have shared difficulties with tourists such as reducing costs for lodging and providing free meals.

At this time each year, there are tourists stranded on the island due to unfavorable weather conditions leading to the suspension of express boat and ferry services.

Local authorities have timely supported tourists while staying on the island.

The Meteorological Hydrological Station of Kien Giang Province reported that on July 16, the waters from Rach Gia to Phu Quoc and the islands continued to experience thundery showers with moderate-heavy rainfalls, blustery winds, big waves and rough sea.

By Thanh Nhon- Translated by Huyen Huong