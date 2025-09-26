Quang Tri showcases 100 OCOP items to Ho Chi Minh City consumers

Around 100 One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods from Quang Tri Province were officially introduced to consumers in Ho Chi Minh City on September 25. The event took place at the export showroom located at 92–96 Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward.

The “Week of Quang Tri’s Agricultural Products, Rural Industrial Goods, OCOP Items, and Regional Specialties” takes place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 25- 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The showcase is part of the “Week of Quang Tri’s Agricultural Products, Rural Industrial Goods, OCOP Items, and Regional Specialties” in Ho Chi Minh City, jointly organized by the Quang Tri Province’s Center for Industry and Trade Promotion and the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC).

The exhibition features over 100 products from more than 20 enterprises and cooperatives based in Quang Tri Province, showcasing a diverse range of regional specialties, including Bo Chinh ginseng, agarwood, traditional fish sauce, and salt-roasted chicken, among others.

Presented in a professionally designed and modern exhibition space, the event offers Ho Chi Minh City consumers and visitors a unique opportunity to explore the rich cultural and agricultural heritage of Quang Tri.

Around 100 One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods from Quang Tri Province are introduced to consumers in Ho Chi Minh City

The event is part of a broader effort to promote Quang Tri’s key commodities, OCOP-certified products, and regional specialties to distribution networks, export-oriented enterprises, and consumers in the country’s largest economic hub.

It also serves as a platform for local businesses and cooperatives to connect with retail groups, supermarket chains, wholesale markets, and e-commerce platforms, opening up opportunities for commercial partnerships, contract signings, and expansion into modern distribution channels, as well as strengthening the competitiveness of Quang Tri’s local producers. The event runs from September 25 to 28.

By Duc Trung and Hoang Van—Translated by Kim Khanh